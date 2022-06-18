Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,800.20

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1,800.20 and last traded at C$1,807.22, with a volume of 9136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,854.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,414.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,000.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 82.9800022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

