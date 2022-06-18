Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $107.00.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

NYSE:CLR opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 67.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

