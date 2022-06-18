Contrasting Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners $9.43 billion 2.32 $1.63 billion $2.24 20.21

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Excelerate Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cheniere Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus price target of 32.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.67%. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners 13.35% -2,100.73% 9.47%

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Cheniere Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

