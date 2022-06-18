Contrasting Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.52 $139.48 million N/A N/A Vimeo $391.68 million 2.86 -$52.77 million ($0.51) -13.20

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vimeo 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vimeo has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 216.28%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.92% 15.66% 6.94% Vimeo -20.13% -16.66% -9.89%

Summary

Vimeo beats Internet Initiative Japan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

