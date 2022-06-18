Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 1.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08). 154,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 432,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of £19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.17.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

