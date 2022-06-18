Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 914,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

