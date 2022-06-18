Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

