Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $253.35

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.35 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 292.80 ($3.55). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 261.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,638,371 shares traded.

CSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.15) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.56 ($5.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

