Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a C$9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$576.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

