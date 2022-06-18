Cowen Trims Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Target Price to $10.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

