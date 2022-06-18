Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

BABA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,019,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.