Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

