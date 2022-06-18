Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 168 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,765. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average of $237.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

