Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 474 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 3,678,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,291. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

