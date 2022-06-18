CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

