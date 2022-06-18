Craig Hallum Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $10.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

