Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -46.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.