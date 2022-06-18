Credits (CS) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $99,522.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

