CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 3.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $65.08. 111,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,546,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

