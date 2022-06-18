Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

