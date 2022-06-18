CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.38.

CRWD traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.90. 4,362,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,165. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

