Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $518,209.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,321,646 coins and its circulating supply is 81,324,095 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

