Crypterium (CRPT) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $719,076.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,321,646 coins and its circulating supply is 81,324,095 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

