CryptoZoon 1-Day Volume Tops $884,343.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $552,386.88 and approximately $884,343.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.33 or 0.01935862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014238 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 742,258,002 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.