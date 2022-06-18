Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of CFR opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

