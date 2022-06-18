Curio Governance (CGT) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $87,948.59 and approximately $29.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

