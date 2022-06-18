Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,620,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,326,000 after buying an additional 230,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,815,000 after buying an additional 163,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

