Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.