CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

