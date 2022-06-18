Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 278,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 736,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,095. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

