D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

