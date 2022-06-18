Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and $702.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,363.46 or 0.99877381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00120470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00031927 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,750,336,479 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

