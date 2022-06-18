Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 10.4%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 17,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,423,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dana by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dana by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 61,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.