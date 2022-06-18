Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.
DHR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. 6,820,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
