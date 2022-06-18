Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. 6,820,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.