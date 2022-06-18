Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

