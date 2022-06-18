Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.11.

DRI opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,979,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

