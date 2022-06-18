DeHive (DHV) Market Cap Hits $386,807.36

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $386,807.36 and approximately $36,310.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

