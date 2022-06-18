Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

DCTH opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

