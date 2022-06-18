Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

DPW opened at €35.23 ($36.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.10. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

