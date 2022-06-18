Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.92%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

