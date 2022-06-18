Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

DFIV opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

