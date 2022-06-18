Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Up 1%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.47). Approximately 1,092,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.45).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

