Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. General Electric has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

