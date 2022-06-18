Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

