Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms have commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

