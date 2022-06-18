Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

