Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October accounts for 0.6% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 11.74% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Shares of IOCT stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

