Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.