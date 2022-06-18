Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,547,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,900,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,513,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.