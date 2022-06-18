Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

F opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

